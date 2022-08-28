Search icon
Noida Twin Towers Demolition: No damage to neighbouring areas, cleaning process underway, says NOIDA top official

Noida Supertech Twin Towers, Apex and Ceyanne, were reduced to dust in just nine seconds with the help of 3,700 kg explosives.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 03:39 PM IST

Demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida. (Photo: PTI)

As Noida Supertech Twin Towers were demolished today, no damage has been reported to the nearby housing societies, Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari has said. She added that gas and electricity supply will be restored in the area after 6.30 pm today.

"Broadly, no damage to nearby housing societies. Only some bit of debris has come towards the road. We will get a better idea of the situation in an hour," Maheshwari said.

"Cleaning is being done, gas and electricity supply will be restored in the area while people will be allowed to enter the neighbouring societies after 6.30 pm," she added.

Realty firm Supertech Ltd has incurred a loss of about Rs 500 crore, including construction and interest costs, because of the demolition of its twin towers in Noida, the company's Chairman R K Arora said on Sunday.

The nearly 100-metre-tall twin towers -- Apex and Ceyane -- were demolished at 2.30 pm on Sunday as per a Supreme Court order that found their construction within Emerald Court premises in violation of norms.

More than 3,700 kgs of explosives were used in this operation. The cost of the demolition itself is estimated at about Rs 20 crore.

These twin towers were part of Supertech's Emarald Court project at Sector 93 A on Noida Expressway. The current market value of over 900 apartments in the two towers is being estimated at over Rs 700 crore.

