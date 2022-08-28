Noida twin towers demolition: How 3,700 kg explosives will flatten the 100-metre-tall illegal structures

Noida twin tower demolition: know the process of demolition

After a nine-year-long legal battle the Supertech twin towers of Noida will be reduced to rubble on Sunday (August 28). The towers Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors), which are a part of the Emerald Court project of Supertech Ltd, have been planned to demolish since authorities discovered them to be in breach of many construction standards.

The tallest building in India to be demolished, the towers, which include roughly 850 flats and are situated in Sector 93A close to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, have a height of almost 100 metres, making them higher than the Qutub Minar.

Preparations, from charging the buildings to clearing the area, are in full swing. Residents of the adjoining apartment buildings ATS Greens Village and Emerald Court have been ordered to leave by Sunday am by the resident welfare association (RWA).

All people and animals must stay outside of the designated exclusion zone, which has a 500-metre radius, with the exception of the demolition team members. In addition, the National Disaster Response Force team, eight ambulances, and four fire engines will be stationed at the location.

Process of how the demolition will take place:

The Supertech towers will be destroyed via a "controlled implosion," in which the structure will fall after explosives have been carefully positioned and set off to cause the least amount of collateral harm. The slow deterioration of the building's essential supports—that is, the removal of the structures that would have helped it resist gravity—is a key factor in the implosion process. This will be accomplished by placing a lot of explosives inside the building. The controlled collapse of the building is often started by the explosives on the lowest floors of the structure.

Around 3,700 kg of explosives have been infused into the two towers. Apex has 11 primary blast floors, where all columns on the floor have explosives, and seven secondary floors, where 60 per cent of the columns will be blasted. Ceyane has 10 primary blast floors.