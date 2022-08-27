Noida twin towers demolition: Google Maps to show road diversions in the area on August 28

Noida Twin Towers

Roads leading to the soon-to-be-demolished twin towers of Supertech in Noida will remain detoured, and approximately 600 police officers, including traffic officers, will be stationed there for law and order duty on Sunday. According to police officials, they have issued a warning and Google Maps will also be updated with real-time traffic information. To make it easier for emergency vehicles to move about, green corridors will be built.



DCP (Traffic) Ganesh Saha and DCP (Central Noida) Rajesh S briefed reporters about the preparations for August 28. "While several routes especially those leading to the twin towers will have diversions from morning till evening, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will stay closed between 2 pm and 3 pm," they said.



According to a Supreme Court ruling that concluded the twin towers were erected outside of standards, they will be destroyed at 2:30 pm on August 28.



A total of 400 police officers will be on duty, and 150 to 200 additional traffic officials will be working throughout the day.



"Despite the fact that Sunday afternoon traffic is already relatively light, we are working to keep the expressway closed for the shortest possible period of time. There won't be any bottlenecks at all because to the traffic arrangements and diversion plans, Saha said.



"Also, around the two societies that have to be evacuated, moving of any vehicles inside will be prohibited from very early in the morning itself, while we will allow vehicles to move out of there till 7 am," he said.



Around 5,000 inhabitants of the two communities near the twin towers, Emerald Court and ATS Village, according to DCP Rajesh S, will be evacuated on Sunday by 7 am.



During the day, about 3,000 vehicles will also be taken out of the societies, and nobody would be permitted back until around 4 pm following security clearance, according to him.



"Police help desk will also be set up at both societies to facilitate evacuation process," Rajesh said.



In addition to the NDRF and paramilitary units, he said that six ambulances, four fire trucks, and more than 400 police officers would be stationed at the scene.



As required, a 50-meter-radius exclusion zone would be established around the twin towers, keeping all people and animals—aside from the demolition crew—out.