Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Know all about explosives used, how 100-mtr-tall high rises will be flattened in 15 secs

Taller than the famous Qutub Minar in the national capital, the now infamous Supertech twin towers in Noida Sector 93A will soon become dust and debris in a Rs 20 crore demolition job. They will be the highest structures ever demolished in the history of India.

To undertake this mammoth task is no less than an engineering marvel. The high rise buildings are a little over 100-metres in height, but the ‘Waterfall Implosion’ technique being used to raise them will bring them down literally like a house of cards. Project officials say the entire demolition job will take less than 15 seconds after pressing the exploder button.

Explosives used in the demolition job

The explosives that are being used for demolition include detonators, emulsions and shock tubes, with explosive material in the form of gel or powder, project officials revealed to the media. Amounting to some 3,700 kilograms, these explosives have been drilled into the building via 9,640 holes measuring 2.634 millimetre, exact to the last decimal digit. This proves the high precision factor of the job.

The explosives used are “not very strong in nature”. However, they are able to break concrete when used in large quantities. “These explosives are sold in a regulated manner and strictly after permission from various government agencies," an official was quoted to have said.

The process: How long will the explosion take and how the towers will come crumbling down?

The massive event will be extremely short-lived, taking just 15 seconds for both the explosions and the ensuing razing of the building, courtesy a slight shift in the centre of gravity.

During the demolition process, all explosives would first go off in a series of blasts from the bottom floor to the top. This would take eight to nine seconds. In a matter of four to five more seconds, the buildings would turn into dust and debris falling on the ground, revealed Utkarsh Mehta, part of the demolition firm Edifice Engineering, which is tasked with the project.

These buildings will not just crumble in any direction. The project team has planned for the towers to come down in the south-west direction. This will be away from the nearby buildings and towards the open area, Mehta added explaining the process.

With the controlled implosion technique, debris calculated between 55,000 tonnes and 80,000 tonnes will surely create a lot of dust. The demolition team estimates this dust will take around 10 minutes to dissipate into the air.

