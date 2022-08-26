Noida Twin Tower Demolition: How authorities will contain rubble flying off the blast site in 9 seconds

Noida twin towers (file)

The Supertech Twin Towers in Noida's Sector 93A will become the tallest structure demolished in India on August 28. The Noida Twin Towers are more than a hundred meters high, taller than Qutub Minar. One of the most difficult tasks for those planning the controlled explosion is the containment of the debris. The violent explosion, if not contained, can result in projectiles firing in all directions of the city. Chean Dutta, the man who will push the button to raze the towers in just 9 minutes, explained the procedure.

Dutta is one of the most prominent blasters in the country. He explained that the electricity needed for the blast will be generated by a dynamo. A button will ignite the detonators within 9 seconds. He said it is a simple process.

"It`s a simple process; we generate current from the dynamo and then press the button which will ignite the detonators in all shock tubes within 9 seconds," he told ANI.

He further explained that the team of blasters will remain around 70 meters away from the building. To contain the flying debris, they have installed multiple layers of iron mesh and blankets. Impact cushions have also been deployed to reduce vibrations.

"We'll be almost 50-70m away from the building, there will be no danger and we are very much sure that the building will collapse in a proper way... blasting area is covered with four layers of iron mesh and two layers of blanket, so no rubble will fly past but dust may," he added.

The demolition will happen at 2.30 pm on August 28.

The Supreme Court has given a go-ahead for demolishing the twin towers with explosives. The exercise was supposed to start on August 21 but the court accepted the Noida Authority`s request and extended the date of the demolition to August 28

The twin towers are set to be razed over grave violations of building norms. The Supreme Court had said that it was a result of "nefarious complicity" between the Noida Authority and Supertech and ordered that the company shall carry out the demolition at its own expense under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute.

With inputs from ANI