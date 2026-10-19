Noida traffic alert for Dussehra: Which roads will be blocked and where to park

Ahead of Dussehra celebrations, Noida Traffic Police has announced an advisory to help residents navigate route diversions, parking arrangements and traffic changes across the city.

If you are a Noida or Greater Noida resident and planning to attend Dussehra celebrations or just have to move out for some work, then check the traffic advisory before leaving home. Noida Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the festival, announcing route diversions and parking arrangements near Dussehra venues, including Noida Stadium in Sector 21A, Sector 62, and Greater Noida West.

Noida Stadium routes to face restrictions

1. Sector 12, 22, 56 towards Stadium Chowk - Completely closed

2. Sector 10, 21 U-turn towards Sector 12, 22, 56 Tiraha - Completely closed

3. Sector 8, 10, 11, 12 Chowk to Modi Mall Chowk via Stadium Chowk - Completely closed

4. Sector 31, 25 Chowk to Sector 8, 10, 11, 12 Chowk via Modi Mall Chowk & Stadium Chowk - Completely closed

5. Metro Hospital Chowk to Adobe / Reliance Chowk via Sector 12, 22 Chowk - Completely closed

6. Coast Guard Tiraha Sector-24 to Sector 12, 22 Chowk via NTPC Underpass U-turn + Sector-32 side from start of NTPC Underpass to Sector 12, 22 Chowk - Completely closed

7. Sector 20, 21, 25, 26 Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Adobe Chowk via Sector 21, 25 Modi Mall Chowk - Completely closed

8. Sector 22, 23, 24 Thana Sector-24 Tiraha to Sector 21, 25 Modi Mall Chowk via Adobe/Reliance Chowk - Completely closed

Diversion routes - Where to go then?

If going from Rajnigandha Chowk to Sec 12, 22, 56 Tiraha, go via Sec 10, 21 U-turn, then Jalvayu Vihar Chowk, Nithari, Sec 31, 25 Chowk, NTPC and Gijhode Chowk to your destination If going from Sec 12, 22, 56 Tiraha to Stadium Chowk, go via Sec-57 Crossing, Gijhode Chowk and Sec 31, 25 Chowk to your destination If going from Sec 12, 22, 56 Tiraha to Rajnigandha Chowk, go via Metro Hospital Chowk, Sec 8, 10, 11, 12 Chowk and Harola or Jhundpura Chowk If going from DM Chowk and Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Modi Mall or Adobe or Reliance Chowk, go via Jalvayu Vihar Chowk, Nithari, Sec 31, 25 Chowk, NTPC and Gijhode Chowk If going from Sec-54 Chowki Tiraha to Jalvayu Vihar Chowk via Adobe or Reliance Chowk, go via Gijhode Chowk, Sec 31, 25 Chowk and Nithari to your destination

These restrictions will be implemented from 2 PM onwards on October 20 till Dussehra ends.

Noida Stadium parking arrangements

1. VIP / VVIP Vehicles: Entry and Exit both from Gate No 07

2. Pass Holder Vehicles (Official Pass): Entry from Gate No 03 and Exit from Gate No 04

3. General Public Vehicles: Parking at the empty ground near Adobe Company.

Sector 62 Ramlila

Restricted: Sec-62 Chowki to Value Bazar / Fortis | Diversion: Via Sec-59 Tiraha (Mamura Chowk) Restricted: Value Bazar Tiraha to Sec-62 Chowki | Diversion: Via Sec-59 Tiraha Restricted: C-DAC C-32 to PMO | Diversion: Via Sec-62 Police Chowki Chowk Restricted: PMO to C-DAC C-32 | Diversion: Via Sec-62 Police Chowki Chowk

Maharishi Ashram Ramlila, Bhangel

Restricted: Great Avenue Tiraha to Maharshi Ashram Chowk | Diversion: Left via Salarpur / Bhangel Elevated Restricted: Maharshi Ashram Chowk to Great Avenue / Sec 98,100,104 | Diversion: Right via Bhangel Elevated Restricted: Yatharth Tiraha Sec-110 to Maharshi Ashram Chowk | Diversion: Right via Sec-110 Market to Bhangel Elevated Tiraha Restricted: Sec-110 Chowki Tiraha to Maharshi Ashram Chowk | Diversion: Right via Bhangel Elevated Tiraha

Greater Noida West - Ecotech 12

Restricted: Ek Murti to Galaxy Golchakkar | Diversion: Ek Murti Right > D-Mart > Bisrakh > ECO > Khairpur Restricted: D-Mart to Galaxy via Ek Murti | Diversion: D-Mart Left > Bisrakh > ECO > Khairpur

For Navratri Murti Visarjan

Restrictions and diversions will be implemented on October 20 and 21, 2026 from 9 AM till visarjan ends. The visarjan will done at Yamuna Ghat at Kalindi Marg, Hindon River at Kuleshra, and Hindon River near Kisan Chowk.

Traffic diversions

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to Delhi via Kalindi Border will be diverted from Charkha Golchakkar to Dalit Prerna Sthal, then via DND / Chilla Sector 37 to Kalindi Border will be diverted from Mahamaya Flyover to Dalit Prerna Sthal, then via DND / Chilla Surajpur to Kuleshra will be diverted from Kaccha Sadak Tiraha to Chauganpur Golchakkar, then via Bisrakh Golchakkar Phase-2 to Hindon River will be diverted from Phase-2 to Kakarala, then via Sorkha and Bisrakh Kisan Chowk to Parthala will be diverted from Kisan Chowk to Bisrakh, then via Sorkha to Parthala Parthala to Kisan Chowk will be diverted from Parthala Golchakkar to Sorkha, then via Bisrakh

Apart from these, all weekly markets on these routes will remain closed.