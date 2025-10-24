FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Noida traffic advisory: Key diversions ahead of Chhath Puja 2025 on October 27, 28; Check route changes

Gautam Buddha Nagar Police has announced a traffic diversion plan for Chhath Puja celebrations on October 27-28, 2025. Routes will be diverted near key ghats like Kalindi Kunj, Kuleshra, and Harnandi River to manage the flow of devotees. Emergency vehicles will be exempt, and a helpline is available

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 09:46 AM IST

In preparation for the upcoming Chhath Puja celebrations, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate Police has announced a comprehensive traffic diversion plan to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and public safety. The festival, celebrated by thousands of devotees, will be observed at various ghats across the district, including Kalindi Kunj on the Yamuna River, Kuleshra on the Harnandi River, as well as Chotpur, Bahlopur, and Noida Stadium. The police expect large crowds at these locations and have taken proactive measures to manage the traffic situation.

Key Dates and Traffic Plan Overview

The traffic diversions will be in effect on October 27 and 28, 2025, coinciding with the peak of the Chhath Puja celebrations. DCP Traffic, Dr Praveen Ranjan Singh, has emphasised that while the diversion will ensure smooth traffic movement, emergency vehicles will be exempt from the restrictions to ensure quick access to all areas.

For the public, the police have advised using alternative routes to avoid inconvenience during the festive period. Additionally, a helpline number (9971009001) has been provided for reporting any traffic-related issues or emergencies.

Traffic Diversion Routes for Key Areas

Here are the specific traffic diversions set to take effect during the Chhath Puja celebrations:

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to Kalindi Border: Vehicles heading towards Delhi from the Kalindi Border will be diverted from the Charkha Roundabout towards Dalit Prerna Sthal. Traffic will be routed through DND and Chilla to avoid congestion near Kalindi Kunj.

Traffic from Sector 37 to Kalindi Border: Vehicles travelling from Sector 37 towards Kalindi Border will be diverted via the Mahamaya Flyover, leading to Dalit Prerna Sthal, then proceeding through DND and Chilla.

Traffic from Surajpur to Kuleshra (Phase 2): Vehicles from Surajpur towards Kuleshra will be diverted from the Kachchi Sadak intersection to the Chauganpur Roundabout, and will proceed through the Bisrakh Roundabout.

Traffic from Phase 2 to Harnandi River: Those travelling towards Harnandi River will be redirected through Kakrala, via Sorkha and Bisrakh to avoid congestion near the river ghat.

Traffic Diversions from Kisan Chowk to Parthala: Vehicles from Kisan Chowk to Parthala will be redirected towards Sorkha, continuing through Bisrakh to reach Parthala. Similarly, traffic from Parthala to Kisan Chowk will take a route via Sorkha and Bisrakh.

Public Awareness and Cooperation

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police have urged residents and visitors to plan their travels and follow the traffic diversions. These measures are crucial for maintaining safety, particularly given the large crowds expected at the various ghats. By adhering to the diversion plans, commuters can contribute to the smooth functioning of the traffic system during the festival.

In case of any traffic-related issues, the helpline number 9971009001 is available for real-time assistance. By working together and following the guidelines, the public can ensure a safe and joyous Chhath Puja celebration for all.

