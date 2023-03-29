Noida to soon get cricket stadium along Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, capacity to be 40,000, may host IPL matches

After Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi, Noida will be the fourth city to have an international cricket stadium.

In a good news for Noida, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association has decided to construct a cricket stadium in Noida. The Noida Authority wanted to build a stadium in the city for over two decades.

UPCA has approved Noida's first international cricket stadium. This stadium will be built at Sector 150, along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

After this, the city will be able to hold international cricket matches and even the Indian Premier League.

UPCA passed this proposal on March 17. A consortium pitched this proposal which was approved by UPCA. It is expected to be launched in the next three years.

UPCA CEO Ankit Chatterjee said that the consortium pitched a stadium in Noida Sector 150 and the panel has approved the idea. He said the stadium will adhere to ICC's rules and directives.

After Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi, Noida will be the fourth city to have a stadium. Ghaziabad could be the next city, he told Tricity.

The consortium, comprising Tata, Birla, Hero Group, Eldeco, said that the stadium will be built on 38 acres of land. They will also develop a golf course, tennis courts and other such sports facilities.

The diameter of the stadium will be 137.6 meters. It will have a capacity of 40,000 spectators. The work will start after the Noida Authority approves the layout plan.