Noida to Lucknow in just 3 hours? CM Yogi government set to complete THIS new greenfield expressway by...

According to government sources, around Rs 45,000 crore will be spent on this expressway.

The development of a new Greenfield Expressway is expected to greatly speed up travel between Noida and Lucknow. After the road is finished, the journey will only take three hours instead of the current eight to nine.

In addition to making travel far more comfortable, the new expressway is expected to transform speed, convenience, and connectivity.

What are the key details:

The expressway will begin near Noida and will be extended to the outskirts of Lucknow. There won't be any traffic signals, intersections to slow down vehicles, or interruptions because it will be fully access-controlled.

Along both sides of the highway, plans are also underway to build service lanes, overbridges, a smart tolling system, and specialized traffic management centers.

In addition to helping the common population, this ambitious project is expected to improve business travel, logistics, and tourism between Delhi-NCR and Lucknow.

Real estate experts predict that land prices along the expressway corridor will also rise sharply as demand increases.

The expressway will feature multiple entry and exit points, ensuring that nearby rural areas are well connected to markets and urban centres. The development is also expected to stimulate small-scale businesses in villages along the route.

According to government sources, the total cost of the project will be approximately Rs 45,000 crore. The project is targeted to be completed by 2026.