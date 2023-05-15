Search icon
Noida to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway travel time to reduce via new 6-lane highway, will connect these key areas

This project is expected to cost Rs Rs 2,627 crore and will look at reducing the travel time from Noida and Delhi to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway by 3-4 hours. The road runs parallel to the Agra and Gurgaon canals through a green belt.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 08:30 AM IST

Bharatmala Pariyojana/Photo via Nitin Gadkari's Twitter

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has shared new photos of a new 6-lane highway being developed by the government that will help and connect people living in Delhi-NCR. The details of the project have been shared by Nitin Gadkari on Twitter. The Union Minister also shared photos of the new highway being developed near the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway, KMP Expressway.

Nitin Gadkari said, "As part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana, a 6-Lane highway is being developed from Jaitpur-Pushta Road to the junction near the KMP Expressway section of National Highway 148. This 50-km long stretch will connect Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, encompassing Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, and Palwal."

Here are the photos

The Bharatmala Pariyojna's 50 km long stretch will connect Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, encompassing Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, and Palwal.

The minister said, "To ensure sustainable development, the project is utilizing inert material for embankment construction and building elevated structures on a single pier. Under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Mod Ji, we are dedicated to facilitating economic and social development in the region by delivering world-class highway infrastructure to all commuters." 

