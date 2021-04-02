15-year-old jumps to death after getting scolded for playing online game

In a shocking incident, a Noida teen allegedly died by suicide by jumping from an under-construction building near his house after he was scolded by his parents for playing PUBG-like games on his mobile phone.

The 15-year-old boy’s body was found on the construction site on Thursday morning in an area under the Phase 2 police jurisdiction and has been sent for autopsy.

“It seems that the boy had been scolded by his parents yesterday for constantly playing PubG on his phone,” Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2 was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

As per the police, the parents of the class seven student had confiscated his phone. He then left his house in anger around 8 pm.

“Our forensic team has also inspected the area and their findings are consistent with the boy’s jumping down from the third floor of the under-construction building. No suicide note was found at the spot,” the DCP had further while adding that no complaint has been filed by the family in the matter.