Noida: Techie dies after alleged argument with traffic police

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old techie died in Noida on Sunday after an alleged altercation with traffic police. This comes close to the heels of news from across the country of traffic cops giving heavy challans to drivers under the revised provisions of Motor Vehicle Act 2019.

According to inputs, Gaurav suffered a heart attack after his car was stopped in one of the intersections in Noida and he had a heated argument with the traffic police. Gaurav, was driving back home with his parents at that time. Gaurav's family allege that around sector 62, the techie's car was rudely stopped by the police by using a stick. Gaurav objected to it and quarrel ensued. At that time, he suffered heart attack. His parents took him to a nearby nursing home who referred him to another hospital. By that time, treatment started there, Gaurav died.

People in Gaurav's locality say that he was a silent kind of person and never used to get into any disagreement with others. Techie's family say that he had no prior heart complications. Gaurav's family including his five-year-old daughter are currently in state of shock. Gaurav's family believe had cops behaved amicably, they wouldn't have lost him.

News reports say that after an internal investigation, Noida Police have got to know that Gaurav was suffering from diabetes. Where the incident happened technically is under the jurisdication of Ghaziabad Police and they have been briefed about the incident.

(With inputs from Asif Iqbal)