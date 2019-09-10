Noida: Techie dies after alleged argument with traffic police

Headlines

IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: India beat Nepal by 10 wickets to reach Super 4 stage, to face Pakistan on Sunday

DNA TV Show: Why Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending G20 Summit in India

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

Who is Aasif Sheikh? Nepal's first player to slam fifty against India in ODIs

Wordle 808 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 5

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Why Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending G20 Summit in India

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

6 popular actors who barely completed school 

7 Benefits of neem leaves for skin

Benefits of Vitamin C serum for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

Can Jawan do in south what Baahubali, KGF did in north? Trade experts say SRK can give Bollywood's 'first pan India hit'

HomeIndia

India

Noida: Techie dies after alleged argument with traffic police

Tragic incident in Noida.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 10, 2019, 01:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old techie died in Noida on Sunday after an alleged altercation with traffic police. This comes close to the heels of news from across the country of traffic cops giving heavy challans to drivers under the revised provisions of Motor Vehicle Act 2019. 

According to inputs, Gaurav suffered a heart attack after his car was stopped in one of the intersections in Noida and he had a heated argument with the traffic police. Gaurav, was driving back home with his parents at that time. Gaurav's family allege that around sector 62, the techie's car was rudely stopped by the police by using a stick. Gaurav objected to it and quarrel ensued. At that time, he suffered heart attack. His parents took him to a nearby nursing home who referred him to another hospital. By that time, treatment started there, Gaurav died. 

People in Gaurav's locality say that he was a silent kind of person and never used to get into any disagreement with others. Techie's family say that he had no prior heart complications. Gaurav's family including his five-year-old daughter are currently in state of shock. Gaurav's family believe had cops behaved amicably, they wouldn't have lost him. 

News reports say that after an internal investigation, Noida Police have got to know that Gaurav was suffering from diabetes. Where the incident happened technically is under the jurisdication of Ghaziabad Police and they have been briefed about the incident. 

(With inputs from Asif Iqbal)

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dream Girl 2 becomes Ayushmann Khurrana's fifth film, Ananya Panday's second movie to earn Rs 100 crore worldwide

Meet IAS Divya Mittal, IIT-IIM alumna, who gets grand farewell after her transfer; viral video

Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends love letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, says 'dancing to SRK's Chaleya from Jawan'

This entrepreneur is from one of Bollywood's richest families, runs multi-crore healthcare business; net worth is...

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE