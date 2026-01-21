Noida Techie Car Crash: Key eyewitness takes big U-turn in statement on Noida Authorities 'action' to save 27-year-old Yuvraj, what's the truth?

A 27-year old man Yuvraj Mehta lost his life after his car plunged into a deep water 70-feet ditch of an under-construction commercial complex in Greater Noida's Sector 150 on Saturday. The key eyewitness of this case, Moninder Singh's two opposite statements stirred a controversy.

In a tragic Noida car crash case, where a 27-year old man Yuvraj Mehta lost his life after his car plunged into a deep water 70-feet ditch of an under-construction commercial complex in Greater Noida's Sector 150 on Saturday. However, the case has taken a big U-turn. The key eyewitness of this case, Moninder Singh, a flipkart delivery boy has became crucial in the case. He was the one who attempted to rescue Yuvraj while he was drowning. His two stark opposite statements on the 'actions' taken by Noida Authority, Police and other teams has stirred a controversy.

Here's what he said

In his first statement, he alleged the inaction by police and other rescue teams, saying they avoided going into the water to rescue the man citing temperature. In his statement, he said,

“The accident caused by the fog happened around 12 am. After the car fell into the ditch, for one to one and a half hours, he was crying out for help, saying ‘please save me', there were people from the SDRF, the police, and the fire brigade, but nobody helped him, saying that the water was cold and that there might be steel reinforcement bars in it. Honestly, the responsibility for this death lies with government departments.”

He added, “When I arrived at 1.45 am, I saw people from the SDRF sitting with their ladders… The victim had drowned 10 minutes earlier, then I told these people to come out and said I would go inside. I took off my clothes, tied a rope around my waist, and went 50 metres inside… I could neither find the car nor the person.”

Takes U-turn, changes statement

Taking a big U-turn, in Another video later surfaced in which he was seen backtracking from his statement, saying that police came to the accident site within 15 minutes. He said that despite all efforts, they could not save the man despite all efforts as their was dense fog.

He said, 'Within 15 minutes of the accident, the police reached the scene,” he said in the video. “When I reached there, the police were already taking action… SDRF, NDRF, and the fire brigade arrived on time… very soon after, with all their efforts, they were able to rescue the boy and the car and take them out.'

As per NDTV report, Moninder alleged that 'Police pressurised me to change statement.' He also told that he was asked to stay away from Media for 10 days and go underground.

Major developments so far

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday retrieved the car of the 27-year-old deceased techie from a water-filled pit at a construction site in Sector 150, Greater Noida.

The Noida Police arrested Abhay Singh, the CEO of real estate firm MZ Wiztown Planners, in connection with the death of the 27-year-old techie whose car plunged into a water-filled drain in Sector 150.