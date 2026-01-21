FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Engineer Whose Free AI Platform Beat $275,000 Vendors Reveals Why Government Tech Projects Fail

Who is Albinder Dhindsa? Former Blinkit chief to takeover Eternal after Deepinder Goyal's resignation

O' Romeo trailer: Shahid Kapoor channels Kabir Singh 2.0 with Vishal Bhardwaj, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary surprise netizens

Deepinder Goyal resigns as CEO of Zomato's parent Eternal, here's why

Will Greenland demand freedom from Denmark amid Donald Trump's annexation threat?

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell beats Virat Kohli to become No 1 batter in ICC ODI rankings

Pizza Hut breaks silence after Pakistan Minister Khawaja Asif inaugurates fake 'Pizza Hut'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh remembers 'sona sa bhai' on his 40th birth anniversary: 'Your essence is eternal'

Noida Techie Car Crash: Key eyewitness takes big U-turn in statement on Noida Authorities 'action' to save 27-year-old Yuvraj, what's the truth?

Border 2 day one collection prediction: Sunny Deol set to write history, advance booking already beat Jaat, will take opening of Rs 35-40 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Engineer Whose Free AI Platform Beat $275,000 Vendors Reveals Why Government Tech Projects Fail

Free AI Beats $275K Vendors: The Truth Behind Govt Tech Failures

Who is Albinder Dhindsa? Former Blinkit chief to takeover Eternal after Deepinder Goyal's resignation

Who is Albinder Dhindsa? Former Blinkit chief to takeover Eternal after Deepinde

O' Romeo trailer: Shahid Kapoor channels Kabir Singh 2.0 with Vishal Bhardwaj, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary surprise netizens

O' Romeo trailer: Shahid Kapoor channels Kabir Singh 2.0 with Vishal Bhardwaj

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend

2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g

OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on

HomeIndia

INDIA

Noida Techie Car Crash: Key eyewitness takes big U-turn in statement on Noida Authorities 'action' to save 27-year-old Yuvraj, what's the truth?

A 27-year old man Yuvraj Mehta lost his life after his car plunged into a deep water 70-feet ditch of an under-construction commercial complex in Greater Noida's Sector 150 on Saturday. The key eyewitness of this case, Moninder Singh's two opposite statements stirred a controversy.

Latest News

Vanhsika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 03:29 PM IST

Noida Techie Car Crash: Key eyewitness takes big U-turn in statement on Noida Authorities 'action' to save 27-year-old Yuvraj, what's the truth?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a tragic Noida car crash case, where a 27-year old man Yuvraj Mehta lost his life after his car plunged into a deep water 70-feet ditch of an under-construction commercial complex in Greater Noida's Sector 150 on Saturday. However, the case has taken a big U-turn. The key eyewitness of this case, Moninder Singh, a flipkart delivery boy has became crucial in the case. He was the one who attempted to rescue Yuvraj while he was drowning. His two stark opposite statements on the 'actions' taken by Noida Authority, Police and other teams has stirred a controversy. 

Here's what he said

In his first statement, he alleged the inaction by police and other rescue teams, saying they avoided going into the water to rescue the man citing temperature. In his statement, he said, 
“The accident caused by the fog happened around 12 am. After the car fell into the ditch, for one to one and a half hours, he was crying out for help, saying ‘please save me', there were people from the SDRF, the police, and the fire brigade, but nobody helped him, saying that the water was cold and that there might be steel reinforcement bars in it. Honestly, the responsibility for this death lies with government departments.”

He added, “When I arrived at 1.45 am, I saw people from the SDRF sitting with their ladders… The victim had drowned 10 minutes earlier, then I told these people to come out and said I would go inside. I took off my clothes, tied a rope around my waist, and went 50 metres inside… I could neither find the car nor the person.”

Takes U-turn, changes statement

Taking a big U-turn, in Another video later surfaced in which he was seen backtracking from his statement, saying that police came to the accident site within 15 minutes. He said that despite all efforts, they could not save the man despite all efforts as their was dense fog. 

He said, 'Within 15 minutes of the accident, the police reached the scene,” he said in the video. “When I reached there, the police were already taking action… SDRF, NDRF, and the fire brigade arrived on time… very soon after, with all their efforts, they were able to rescue the boy and the car and take them out.'

As per NDTV report, Moninder alleged that 'Police pressurised me to change statement.' He also told that he was asked to stay away from Media for 10 days and go underground. 

Major developments so far

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday retrieved the car of the 27-year-old deceased techie from a water-filled pit at a construction site in Sector 150, Greater Noida.

The Noida Police arrested Abhay Singh, the CEO of real estate firm MZ Wiztown Planners, in connection with the death of the 27-year-old techie whose car plunged into a water-filled drain in Sector 150.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Engineer Whose Free AI Platform Beat $275,000 Vendors Reveals Why Government Tech Projects Fail
Free AI Beats $275K Vendors: The Truth Behind Govt Tech Failures
Who is Albinder Dhindsa? Former Blinkit chief to takeover Eternal after Deepinder Goyal's resignation
Who is Albinder Dhindsa? Former Blinkit chief to takeover Eternal after Deepinde
O' Romeo trailer: Shahid Kapoor channels Kabir Singh 2.0 with Vishal Bhardwaj, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary surprise netizens
O' Romeo trailer: Shahid Kapoor channels Kabir Singh 2.0 with Vishal Bhardwaj
Deepinder Goyal resigns as CEO of Zomato's parent Eternal, here's why
Deepinder Goyal steps down as CEO of Zomato's parent Eternal
Will Greenland demand freedom from Denmark amid Donald Trump's annexation threat?
Will Greenland demand freedom from Denmark amid Trump's annexation threat?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar
AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement