Noida Supertech twin towers: Know story behind India's biggest demolition, how matter reached court

File Photo

The countdown clock has started on Supertech Twin Towers in Noida's Sector-93A and at 2:30, it'll be demolished. Everyone wonders why 40-story structures are being demolished. A judicial battle was fought ffrom Allahabad High Court to the Supreme Court but the Supertech Builder's outstanding lawyers couldn't save the firm from loosing the case. The main problem was that this construction was built in violation of the law.

In this case, the Supreme Court had harsh words for the top brass of Noida Authority. The Supreme Court had already said, throughout the course of the case's hearing, that the Noida Authority is a corrupt organisation. As so, you can see why the Supreme Court made that observation.

The legal battle

The Emerald Court Society's owners took the developer to court for breaking building codes with their appeal to the Allahabad High Court. Locals in neighbouring areas have claimed the Twin Towers were erected without proper permits. It was a protracted fight in court, according to those who participated in it. It was difficult to put up a fight, too. It was seen as a significant success in the legal conflict between the buyer and the builder in the real estate industry when the Allahabad High Court deemed the Twin Towers unlawful and ordered their removal.

Supreme Court Justices heard Supertech Builder's appeal of the High Court's decision. On the builder's side, eminent attorneys contested the lawsuit. As a result of the purchasers' persistence, the Supreme Court maintained the Allahabad High Court's verdict and mandated its demolition no later than November 2021. However, the issue was delayed for unknown reasons in the meantime. As of right now, the date and time of its demolition are set for 2:30 PM EDT on August 28th, 2022.

Uday Bhan, president of DD RW ( District Development Resident Welfare Association) , claims that in 2009, flat purchasers formed DDRW with the intention of challenging the developers in court. When DDRW first learned about the unauthorised building of Twin Towers, he contacted the Noida Authority. Later, the matter was taken to the Allahabad High Court. The High Court ordered the Twin Towers to be destroyed in 2014. Twelve to fifteen executives and staff were found guilty of this by a committee formed by the then CEO of Noida Authority. A high-level investigation committee was then established, and upon the committee's findings, a FIR was filed against 24 officials and workers.