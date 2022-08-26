Noida Supertech Twin Towers: Know how much the demolition process, explosives cost

Supertech Twin Towers in Noida (File photo)

The massive Supertech Twin Towers in Noida, Uttar Pradesh is set to be demolished after a long legal battle and the cost of the implosion of the buildings will leave you shocked. The explosives and manpower, as well as the equipment, are costing crores of rupees.

The demolition process of the massive buildings has involved a lot of explosives, manpower, and equipment. According to the estimate set by experts, the total demolition process is set to cost around Rs 20 crore, including the explosives.

The Noida twin towers are spread across an area of 7.5 lakh sq ft, costing around Rs 933 per sq ft to the builders. This means that the construction costs must have stacked up to a whopping Rs 70 crore. This means that a significant percentage of the cost to build the towers is going towards their demolition.

Supertech itself is set to pay around Rs 5 crore out of the total Rs 20 crore in the demolition process. The leftover Rs 15 crore will be realised by selling the debris and rubble from the implosion, which includes around 4,000 tons of steel.

The pre-demolition process of the buildings had started taking shape around 21 days before the implosion of the twin towers. Over 3,700 kgs of explosives are being used for the process, with the charges already places inside the buildings.

The explosives that are being used to bring down the building are a mix of dynamite, emulsions, and plastic explosives, which have been brought in from Haryana. The 55,000 tons of debris due to the explosion will take around 3 months to clear off, using thousands of vehicles.

The gap between each blast would be of micro-seconds as the entire structure -- taller than the Qutub Minar -- would be brought down in 4-5 seconds while the explosion would last at least 9 seconds. The blasts would be triggered with the assistance of remote-controlled devices.

A source said the first blast would take place in the basement of Ceyane tower following which the rest of the explosions to execute the demolition process would continue till the top floor of Apex tower.

(With IANS inputs)

