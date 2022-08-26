Noida Supertech twin towers: How strong will be the earthquake triggered by the demolition?

Demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers is scheduled on August 28 (Sunday). For the first time ever, a building of this magnitude will be demolished in India. Despite spending almost 800 crores to construct, these towers will be turned to dust in a matter of seconds. The technical work for this, including the installation of explosives, is complete.

Also, READ: Delhi-Saharanpur highway: Over 5,100 trees to be felled in capital to construct NHAI’s six-lane highway

Mr. Mayur Mehta, the project engineer for Edifice Engineering (the company appointed by Supertech and Noida authorities for the demolition), addressed concerns about waves damaging these buildings.

According to him, Noida is intended to survive earthquakes in Seismic Zone IV. Structures constructed in accordance with the regulations may thus endure quakes of magnitude 6 on the Richter scale. This explosion will cause just one-tenth of a magnitude-4 earthquake. He said that it is secure. These earthquakes will only be felt within a 30-meter radius.

Around the Twin Towers, there are six societies, both small and large. These six societies have almost 3000 apartments. The Emerald Court Society, located near the Twin Towers, will be entirely evacuated.

The balcony doors and windows have been instructed to be closed so that dust does not enter the residences while the tower is being demolished. On Sunday, an appeal was issued to take all necessary safeguards.

The Supreme Court ordered the buildings to be demolished in August 2021 because their construction exceeded the minimum distance standard. The structures were created unlawfully, according to the Supreme Courts, without the agreement of the individual flat owners, as required by the UP Apartment Act.