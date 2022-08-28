Noida Supertech Twin Towers demolition today: Know timing, preparations, advisory and more

Noida Supertech Twin Towers (file photo)

Noida Supertech Twin Towers are all set to be demolished using a technique called waterfall implosion on Sunday, August 28. They will be the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished, officials said.

Demolition time

All arrangements have been made and preparations are done for the safe demolition of the twin towers as per schedule at 2.30 pm today, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari has said.

Twin towers demolition preparations

All work related to the placement of explosives and connecting them is already complete. The only work remaining is interconnecting the twin towers and placing a 100-metre-long cable from the structures to the exploder, from where the button would be pressed on Sunday, project officials said.

Smog guns, 100 water tankers, six mechanical sweeping machines with staff and more than 150 other sanitation/horticulture workers have been deployed around affected areas by the Noida authority to clean up the area and sprinkle water after the blast.

How Twin Towers will be demolished?

The two towers -- Apex and Ceyane -- will be brought down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique. Over 3,700 kg explosives will be used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.

5,000 residents of nearby societies vacated

Around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and adjoining ATS Village societies in Sector 93A have to vacate their premises by 7 am on Sunday while also removing nearly 3,000 vehicles and taking away 150-200 pets, including cats and dogs, with them for the day.

Several of them left on Saturday itself, with some going to relatives' or friends' places in Delhi NCR only while some driving out to Uttarakhand and Rajasthan on short vacations.

Advisory

Nearby Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm, the city will remain no-fly zone for drones. The air space in one nautical mile radius above the blast will also remain briefly unavailable for flights during demolition time, according to Noida Authority.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Noida Twin Towers: Do's and don’ts for people living near demolition site