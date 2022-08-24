Search icon
Noida Supertech twin towers demolition timings: Preparation, plan for residents of Emerald Court, ATS Village

The Supertech twin towers will be demolished on August 28. The Noida authorities have said Noida Sector 93 A will become a no-fly zone on the day and not even drones will be permitted. Drones will be allowed only outside the zone after securing the necessary permissions. 

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

Noida twin towers (file)

The demolition of the Noida twin towers will take place at 2.30 pm on Sunday. The towers are more than 100-meter tall. 

The authorities said the neighboring societies -- Emerald Court and ATS Village -- will be evacuated. A special zone will be marked around the twin towers in which no person would be allowed during the razing of the towers.  

"The exclusion zone will include an area of 450 metres in front side of the twin towers overseeing a road and a city park. On the other sides of the towers, the exclusion zone will be till 250 metres," Gautam Buddh Nagar's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Ram Badan Singh told PTI.

"The exclusion zone will be a 'no fly zone' for drones. However, drones could be used beyond the exclusion zone but for that, permission would be required from the local police well in advance," Singh added.

The exclusion zone also includes a patch of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, where vehicular traffic would remain halted from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm on August 28, he said.

The authorities have placed 3,700 kilograms of explosives in the two buildings. 

With inputs from PTI

