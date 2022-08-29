Noida Supertech Twin Towers demolition: 7 daredevils who stood just 100 metres from imploding buildings

Supertech Twin Towers in Noida (File photo)

The controversial Supertech Twin Towers in Noida were finally torn down on Sunday after years of legal battle, leaving a massive amount of rubble in place of the once-standing-tall buildings. The buildings were imploded in a planned demolition on August 28, at 2:30 pm.

Since the demolition of the Noida twin towers was set to cause a huge plume of smoke and a minor earthquake, along with other safety hazards, the authorities had sealed off the area, securing a kilometers-wide parameter around the building to avoid any mishaps.

Supertech's illegal twin towers were razed to the ground in a matter of just 12 seconds on Sunday in Noida and seven people - three Indians and four foreigners - were the only persons inside a 100-metre radius during the demolition.

The demolition of the buildings through over 3,700 kgs of explosives left behind thousands of tons of rubble and a huge cloud of smoke, making the area unfit for any living being for some time around the structures near the twin towers.

An exclusion zone of roughly 500 metres from the twin towers was created for the demolition. No human, vehicle, or animal was allowed in that exclusion zone while around 5,000 residents of nearby Emerald Court and ATS village societies were also evacuated.

Only seven people were present inside the exclusion zone to trigger the button that set off over 3,700 kg of explosives in a series of blasts separated by microseconds. Nearby structures and houses were evacuated days before the implosion to make sure there are no casualties.

Those present inside the exclusion zone were Indian blaster Chetan Dutta, who pressed the button, Mayur Mehta, the project manager for Edifice Engineering, and IPS officer Rajesh S, who is also the local deputy commissioner of police.

Besides them, four members of Jet Demolitions - Joe Brinkkman, Marthinus Botha, Kevin Smit, and Ian Ehlers - were present there. This team of seven brave hearts was stationed about 100 metres close to the 50-acre city park in front of the twin towers.

(With PTI inputs)

