Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Noida Supertech Twin Towers demolition: 7 daredevils who stood just 100 metres from imploding buildings

Though no humans were allowed within a close radius of the twin towers, seven daredevils stood in a 100-meter radius of the implosion of the buildings

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 06:58 AM IST

Noida Supertech Twin Towers demolition: 7 daredevils who stood just 100 metres from imploding buildings
Supertech Twin Towers in Noida (File photo)

The controversial Supertech Twin Towers in Noida were finally torn down on Sunday after years of legal battle, leaving a massive amount of rubble in place of the once-standing-tall buildings. The buildings were imploded in a planned demolition on August 28, at 2:30 pm.

Since the demolition of the Noida twin towers was set to cause a huge plume of smoke and a minor earthquake, along with other safety hazards, the authorities had sealed off the area, securing a kilometers-wide parameter around the building to avoid any mishaps.

Supertech's illegal twin towers were razed to the ground in a matter of just 12 seconds on Sunday in Noida and seven people - three Indians and four foreigners - were the only persons inside a 100-metre radius during the demolition.

The demolition of the buildings through over 3,700 kgs of explosives left behind thousands of tons of rubble and a huge cloud of smoke, making the area unfit for any living being for some time around the structures near the twin towers.

An exclusion zone of roughly 500 metres from the twin towers was created for the demolition. No human, vehicle, or animal was allowed in that exclusion zone while around 5,000 residents of nearby Emerald Court and ATS village societies were also evacuated.

Only seven people were present inside the exclusion zone to trigger the button that set off over 3,700 kg of explosives in a series of blasts separated by microseconds. Nearby structures and houses were evacuated days before the implosion to make sure there are no casualties.

Those present inside the exclusion zone were Indian blaster Chetan Dutta, who pressed the button, Mayur Mehta, the project manager for Edifice Engineering, and IPS officer Rajesh S, who is also the local deputy commissioner of police.

Besides them, four members of Jet Demolitions - Joe Brinkkman, Marthinus Botha, Kevin Smit, and Ian Ehlers - were present there. This team of seven brave hearts was stationed about 100 metres close to the 50-acre city park in front of the twin towers. 

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Noida Twin Towers turn into 80,000 cubic metres of debris: Know how it will be cleared in next 3 months

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MP: Labourers steal gold coins of archaeological importance found while digging house in Dhar
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.