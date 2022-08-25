Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: Traffic diversions, metro timings, emergency arrangements on August 28

File Photo

All the necessary arrangements have been made by the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) to conduct the demolition of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald project in Noida scheduled on August 28. The demolition of the 103-metre-tall twin towers - Apex and Ceyanne will take place at 2:30 pm on August 28.

Here is everything you need to know about traffic management, evacuation, food and accommodations arrangement

Traffic Management

The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which is close to the twin towers, will shut down vehicular movement from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm on August 28. Metro services will also remain suspended for half an hour.

Fire tenders, ambulances, and other emergency services will be parked on the road constructed behind the park in front of the twin towers. Two kilometres radius of the Supertech twin towers will be shut completely on August 28. Nothing but emergency vehicles will be allowed in the evacuation zone.

Noida DCP Traffic Ganesh Shah on Monday visited Supertech Twin Towers. "Traffic planning is in the final stages. A few days ago, the road in front of the twin towers was closed. All roads connected to it will be closed on the day of the demolition," he said.

The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyanne (29 storeys) would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared.

Residents will evacuate the area

"We are obeying all issued advisories. Primarily, we have (man & vehicle) to evacuate by 7 am on August 28; protocols made on behalf of RWA," said A Sachar, RWA Vice-President.

"Lights, elevators, and water supply to be shut down post-evacuation. All maintenance staff to be evacuated to a safe zone, along with residents in nearby societies. We are expecting a no man's land by noon. Blast to be done at 2:30 pm, after which govt agencies to conduct an inspection," RWA VP added. Over 2,500 vehicles will also be removed from the site.

Hospital beds arranged, food and accommodations to be provided

Nearby private Felix Hospital announced reserving 50 beds on the day of demolition in case of any emergency. "There is a likelihood of huge dust from the demolition causing health-related issues for the next seven to 90 days among the nearby residents," Felix Hospital's Dr D K Gupta said.

The hospital's advisory urged residents in nearby areas to wear masks, and eyeglasses, avoid going out in the wake of the demolition, use skin moisturisers and consult a doctor in case of irritation in the eyes.

Arrangements have also been made for the Emerald Court residents in nearby societies. On the day of the demolition, residents who will stay at Parsvnath Prestige and Purvanchal Silver City will be provided with food and beverages throughout the day.