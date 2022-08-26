Noida Supertech Towers Demolition health warning: How to save yourself from dust storm?

Noida twin towers (file)

The Supertech Twin Towers will be demolished on Sunday at around 2.30 pm. The Noida administration has made several arrangements to deal with any medical emergency. They have deployed six ambulances near the area and have reserved some beds in three private and one government hospital in case of medical exigency. Meanwhile, a senior doctor has issued a medical warning for people living near the demolition zone.

Dr DK Gupta, the director of Noida's Felix Hospital, has said the demolition can cause serious health-related issues in the nearby areas. Symptoms of these health problems can start from seven to 90 days.

"There is a likelihood of huge dust from demolition causing health-related issues from seven to 90 days among the nearby residents," Dr Gupta said.

Dr Gupta said people around the exclusion zone must wear masks to prevent any breathing issues, eyeglasses to protect the eyes, use moisturizers on the skin and consult a doctor if they face any eye irritation. They must not visit the demolition zone during the demolition process.

The twin towers will be the tallest structure to have been demolished in the country. They are taller than Delhi's Qutub Minor.

The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the buildings after it found that they were constructed inside its Emerald Court society which is a violation of building norms.

One of the towers of the Emerald Court society is situated near the buildings. The company that is overseeing the demolition process has said they have rigged the explosives in such a way that the towers will be pulled away from the building and then collapse.

The authorities will evacuate nearly 5000 people living in Emerald Court and ATS village.

No person, animal or vehicle would be allowed inside the 500-meter-long exclusion zone.

"Six ambulances will be deployed at the site with medical team and medicines. Safe houses will be set up in JP Hospital, Felix Hospital and Yatharth Hospital along with the District Hospital in Sector 30, Noida," Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Sharma said.

With inputs from PTI