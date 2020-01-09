Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna suspended over viral videos controversy

The SSP has been suspended for violation of service rules.

Gautam Budh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna was on Thursday suspended as probe continues into the viral video having his picture and a woman's voice in the background.

Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani has been transferred to Noida and will take charge as SSP Gautam Budh Nagar.

Krishna has been suspended after contents of a report prepared by him levelling serious corruption allegations against top Uttar Pradesh police officers leaked. The report accused three IPS officers of being involved in cash for transfers

The report was leaked after the sex chat video featuring him went viral on social media. The IPS officer had claimed a "conspiracy" and said it was "morphed" by the criminal elements to malign his personal image. The report was made public after the video started doing the rounds on social media platforms including on WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, the probe into the content of the video will be headed by Lucknow ADG SN Sabat. The forensic lab in Gujarat has submitted its report on the viral video.

A three-member committee headed by DG (Vigilance) HC Awasthi will probe the claims made in the report.

Last week, Krishna alleged a "conspiracy" behind the viral video and asked Inspector General (Meerut Range) to get the video probed by the police of another district.

Addressing the media in Noida on last Wednesday, Vaibhav Krishna had said that he suspected criminal elements behind the videos as he has taken strict action against organised crime and extortion racketeer's in the district in the last one year,

They are now hatching conspiracies to settle their score, he said.

“I received the information that my image has been used in some videos which are viral over the social media. I myself have studied the video that is viral on social media. It appears that it is a conspiracy by criminal elements to damage my personal image," said Vaibhav Krishna.

He said the video is being circulated on WhatsApp and "voice of a woman is played in the background while his photograph is seen in the video".

"In the last year, I have taken strict action against the organised crime, against those who are involved in illegal activities and extortion. It seems that some of them have hatched a conspiracy," the SSP was quoted as saying by ANI.

“We have taken action in serious corruption cases and against organised gangs. It appears some people have tried to create this doctored videos. The entire incident will be investigated,” he said, adding that he has written to the IG regarding the matter.