Noida: 3 including Delhi cop arrested after fight during New Year celebration

The clash broke out at Gaur City's First Avenue society in Greater Noida on New Year's Eve.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 08:09 PM IST

Noida: 3 including Delhi cop arrested after fight during New Year celebration (photo: Twitter)

Three people, including a Delhi Police personnel, have been arrested after a clash between two groups resulted in injuries to four people during New Year celebrations.

The clash broke out at a group housing society near Noida around 11.30 pm on Saturday over the trio allegedly trying to take pictures with two women residents of the society without their consent.

However, the accused claimed that they were taking selfies and the women just happened to be in the background and it was a case of misunderstanding, an official said.

Video clips purportedly of the incident at Gaur City's First Avenue society in Greater Noida (West), also known as Noida Extension, surfaced on social media, prompting the police action, despite no official complaint from either side, the official said.

An official of the local Bisrakh police station said, "The women had claimed that the accused were taking their pictures without their consent and when they informed their friends about it, an argument broke out between the two sides, followed by a fight."

"A police team reached the society shortly after we got to know about the incident. The two sides reached a compromise later and there was no official complaint from either side," the official added.

However, the accused were arrested as a preventive measure under section 151 (arrest to prevent a cognizable offence without orders from magistrate) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), Bisrakh police station in-charge Anil Kumar Rajput said.

The accused have been identified as Bharat Singh (40), a head constable of the Delhi Police, Jai Singh (32) and Kuldeep (35). All three live in the same society, Rajput said.

