Noida shocker! Headless body of woman found inside drain in posh locality, probe underway

The headless body of an unidentified woman was found in a drain in Sector 108 in Noida on Thursday, i.e., November 6, said the police. Her hands has been chopped off at the wrists, and the body was found naked, the police added.

The headless body of an unidentified woman was found in a drain in Sector 108 in Noida on Thursday, i.e., November 6, said the police. Her hands has been chopped off at the wrists, and the body was found naked, the police added.

The body, which was found near an open ground of an upscale high-rise and the Sector 108 park along the Noida-Greater Noida Experssway, has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police suspect that she might have been killed within the last 24-48 hours.

The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the police received information about the body from a passerby, as reported by Hindustan Times. The caller told the police that the body was floating at an isolated place, the report mentioned.

Despite an intensive search, the police found nothing associated with the body was found. "We have extensively checked the nearby area, but nothing associated with the body has been found," said Jitendra Kumar Singh, station house officer of Sector 39, as cited by the outlet.

Meanwhile, three teams have been formed to identify the woman. A probe is underway into the matter. More details are awaited.