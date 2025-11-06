Noida shocker! Headless body of woman found inside drain in posh locality, probe underway

India's most successful actor gave 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Prabhas
Madhya Pradesh: Elderly couple found murdered in Balaghat home, throats slit; second double murder in 2 months
‘They literally...’ : Brazilian photographer deletes Instagram account after Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations; know why
'Daaru peeke...': Bihar Dy CM, RJD MLC trade barbs on road as Bihar undergoes first phase of assembly polls
When Marketplace Rules Become Advantages: Insights from Shweta’s E-Commerce Frameworks
The Silent Emergency of Our Age: Rebuilding Human Connection in a Digitally Crowded World
Anunay Sood Death: Brinda Sharma remembers ex-fiancé in heartfelt post, says, 'I am not able to process'
IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar shine as India beat Australia by 48 runs to take 2–1 series lead
Anunay Sood’s girlfriend Shivani Parihar pens emotional tribute after his sudden demise
Jaasi weds Jassi Movie Review: Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher's film is simple, rooted, entertaining; brings back Khosla Ka Ghosla's comedy era
INDIA
The headless body of an unidentified woman was found in a drain in Sector 108 in Noida on Thursday, i.e., November 6, said the police. Her hands has been chopped off at the wrists, and the body was found naked, the police added.
The headless body of an unidentified woman was found in a drain in Sector 108 in Noida on Thursday, i.e., November 6, said the police. Her hands has been chopped off at the wrists, and the body was found naked, the police added.
The body, which was found near an open ground of an upscale high-rise and the Sector 108 park along the Noida-Greater Noida Experssway, has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police suspect that she might have been killed within the last 24-48 hours.
The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the police received information about the body from a passerby, as reported by Hindustan Times. The caller told the police that the body was floating at an isolated place, the report mentioned.
Despite an intensive search, the police found nothing associated with the body was found. "We have extensively checked the nearby area, but nothing associated with the body has been found," said Jitendra Kumar Singh, station house officer of Sector 39, as cited by the outlet.
Meanwhile, three teams have been formed to identify the woman. A probe is underway into the matter. More details are awaited.