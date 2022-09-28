Search icon
Noida Sector 78: Sunshine Helios maintenance office accuses residents of looting over Rs 6 lakh

Noida Sector 78: The members of the AOA protested against the maintenance and allegedly ransacked the office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

Noida Sector 78: Sunshine Helios maintenance office accuses residents of looting over Rs 6 lakh
The maintenance manager of Noida Sector 78's Sunshine Helios society has accused the members of the apartment association of loot and assault. The incident took place two-and-a-half months ago but the court ordered a case in this regard on Tuesday. The police of Noida Sector 113 are probing the case.

The members of the AOA protested against the maintenance and allegedly ransacked the office.

Facility manager Amit Kumar Mishra has alleged that on June 19, AOA members entered his office and threatened to kill him. They also looted Rs 6,60,000. The police are trying to identify people on the basis of CCTV footage, Tricity News reported.

On June 11, 2022, the Sunshine society protested against the lack of basic amenities and lack of registry. The police reached the spot and pacified the angry residents.

The biggest problem society faces is the registry. Only 40 percent of the residents have had their registry documents. The rest haven't had ownership documents as yet.

The association has moved RERA against this. 

