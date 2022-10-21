Search icon
Noida Sector 78: Hyde Park society residents, guards clash with fists, sticks; here's what happened

Noida Hyde Park viral video: 2 women sustained injuries in the pandemonium.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 09:32 AM IST

Noida Hyde Park.

In yet another viral video of a violent confrontation between security guards and residents, two groups clashed in Noida's Hyde Park society with fists and sticks. Among the belligerents were women. 

2 women sustained injuries in the pandemonium.

The viral video of the incident shows guards with sticks clashing with the residents, including women. A woman can be seen holding a female guard with her hair. 

The police have registered an FIR. 

Here is what happened. 

According to reports, the Apartment Owners' Association allegedly reelected themselves. The residents were protesting outside the venue of the general body meeting when the guards objected to their presence, leading to the clash. 

Apparently, the AOA had changed the agency that deployed the guards after their election. 

"Two groups of people supporting different candidates for the post of Apartment Owners Association President of Noida's Hyde Park society got into a clash yesterday. 2 women had minor injuries. Complaint registered, 2 guards detained," the Noida Police was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI. 

