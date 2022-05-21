Noida: Unborn child found inside Oyo room's dustbin, couple stayed there using fake Aadhaar

Noida: The police said they have seen the duo inside the hotel in CCTV footage.

The Noida police are investigating the recovery of a four-month-old foetus from a dustbin inside a hotel room. The unborn child was found on May 18 at Noida Sector 71's Town Oyo hotel. An official said the sanitation staff had found the female foetus while cleaning the room.

The police said a man and a woman had been staying in the room but they checked out before the discovery of the foetus.

The police said they have seen the duo inside the hotel in CCTV footage, but their identity could not be ascertained as they had booked the room using fake Aadhaar cards.

They have sent the foetus for a medical examination.

According to the Indian law, a woman can decide to go for abortion till the 20th week of her pregnancy, subject to the opinion of a registered medical practitioner. After that, she would have to seek the court's permission to undergo the procedure.

With inputs from IANS