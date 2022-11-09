Noida Sector 49: Man throws girlfriend off roof, tries to escape with body

UP Police (File)

In a shocking incident, a man in Noida's Hoshiyarpur threw his girlfriend off the third floor of his house and tried to escape the clutches of the police with the woman's body. He allegedly planned to burn the body of the victim. He was, however, arrested by the Ghaziabad police.

The victim was an employee of an insurance company. She was in a relationship with Bijnor's Gaurav who used to work as a lab technician in Noida Sector 71.

The woman wanted to separate from the man for some time. They were talking to each other on the third floor of the city's Sharma Market when Gaurav allegedly threw her off the roof. She got seriously injured.

He took her to the hospital. Later, he hired an ambulance to take her to a bigger hospital in Ghaziabad. After the woman died on the way, he reportedly tried to escape with the body to Bijnor where he wanted to cremate the body.

The family members of the woman contacted the police who arrested him, Amar Ujala reported.

He is being questioned.