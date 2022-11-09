Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Noida Sector 49: Man throws girlfriend off roof, tries to escape with body

Noida news: The victim was an employee of an insurance company.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

Noida Sector 49: Man throws girlfriend off roof, tries to escape with body
UP Police (File)

In a shocking incident, a man in Noida's Hoshiyarpur threw his girlfriend off the third floor of his house and tried to escape the clutches of the police with the woman's body. He allegedly planned to burn the body of the victim. He was, however, arrested by the Ghaziabad police.

The victim was an employee of an insurance company. She was in a relationship with Bijnor's Gaurav who used to work as a lab technician in Noida Sector 71.

The woman wanted to separate from the man for some time. They were talking to each other on the third floor of the city's Sharma Market when Gaurav allegedly threw her off the roof. She got seriously injured.

He took her to the hospital. Later, he hired an ambulance to take her to a bigger hospital in Ghaziabad. After the woman died on the way, he reportedly tried to escape with the body to Bijnor where he wanted to cremate the body.

The family members of the woman contacted the police who arrested him, Amar Ujala reported.

Also read: Noida school reopening news: Schools for class 1 to 8 in to reopen today, check guidelines for students, teachers

He is being questioned. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Navratri 2022: Take inspiration from your favourite celebs for the festive season
Durga Puja 2022: Preparations underway as countdown for 5-day festival begins | See pics
Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Swades, Chak De India, Dil Se, movies that prove King Khan's acting prowess
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Rubina Dilaik look stunning in glamorous outfits
WhatsApp update: Check out these five major upcoming WhatsApp features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Images of snow leopard in Himalayas mesmerise netizens, photographer trekked 165 km to capture them
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.