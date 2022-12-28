Search icon
Noida Sector 37: Woman gang-raped in shared cab on Yamuna Expressway in Agra

Noida, Yamuna Expressway: On Wednesday morning, she lodged a complaint.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 08:41 PM IST

The police registered an FIR and apprehended the accused later (Representational)

Noida: A woman who boarded a cab from Noida to go to her native place in UP's Auraiya was gangraped by three occupants of the shared taxi on the Yamuna Expressway. The accused later dropped her near the Etmadpur police station area and fled the spot. The incident took place on Tuesday night.

The three accused have been arrested in Agra. The Agra police had launched a probe into the case after the woman lodged a complaint at the Etmadpur police station.

The woman boarded the taxi from Sector 37 in Noida at 8.30 pm on Tuesday. The taxi was bound for Firozabad from Noida.

The Agra police said the three occupants of the car raped her on Yamuna Expressway and later dropped her at Etmadpur.

She later took an autorickshaw to Firozabad.

On Wednesday morning, she lodged a complaint.

The police registered an FIR and apprehended the accused later.

After analysing the CCTV footage, the woman taxi was also impounded.

The police are investigating the case further.

The woman is an employee of a private company.

