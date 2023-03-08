Search icon
THIS sector in Noida is first choice of thieves, posters of 'house for sale' put up after RTI's shocking revelations

Another resident named Jyoti said that she has been living in Sector 3 since 2016 and there is hardly any house in the area that has not been robbed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 03:27 PM IST

Sector 3 of the Greater Noida West area of Uttar Pradesh is the first choice of many thieves. It seems that when the thieves are in need of money, they run toward the houses of Sector 3. RTI has also released some information about the same. On the other hand, people say that if their house is sold soon, then they will go and live comfortably somewhere else.

Talking to News18, Naveen Tyagi says that he has been living in Sector 3 for the last 6 years. Naveen says that the situation is the same as it was 6 years ago but the thefts have increased in the area. It falls under the Bisrakh police station area. The area is huge but in terms of security, it is minimal. Police patrolling is not visible at all. 

Naveen says that it seems that they will have to leave this sector due to the increasing thefts. He further added that many people have put up posters of 'house is for sale' in front of their houses because of this issue. 

Another resident named Jyoti said that she has been living in Sector 3 since 2016 and there is hardly any house in the area that has not been robbed. 

"We women stay alone at home all day long. Anyone can enter and do anything. From the year 2014, plots were allotted here. People are slowly building houses, but the fear of thieves is so much that people do not want to live there. Just now, five people looted the house near ours. There are many cases that do not come to the fore because small thefts used to happen. Now thefts of Rs 10-15 lakh have started happening," she said. 

Manish Kumar, a resident of Supertech Ecovillage-1, had filed an RTI in Bisrakh police station in the year 2022 from January to December in the case of theft, loot, and snatching. Manish Kumar says that it was found in RTI that during this period 249 cases of theft were registered, out of which only 15 cases were successfully resolved. 

DCP Central Ram Badan Singh says that Noida Police is working and all the cases will be opened soon. Patrolling will also be increased in the area.

