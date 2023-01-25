Noida Sector 18 tea-seller who pays Rs 3.25 lakh PM rent has THIS business plan, father reveals life story

Noida Sector 18: The kiosk is located near GIP and Mall of India (Representational)

Sonu Kumar Jha has become a national news after he won a bidding war for a small kiosk in Noida's Sector 18. He won the bid after he said he would pay Rs 3.25 lakh per month as rent for a kiosk whose size is just 7 by 7 feet. The number of the kiosk is K-3. It is near the Noida Sector 18 Metro Station. Sonu Kumar Jha's father Digambhar Jha revealed his life story and how he will earn his livelihood after paying the rent in Noida's most expensive marketplace.

Digambar Jha arrived in Noida from Bihar's Darbhanga district. He has been selling pan, cigarette and gutkha for the last 25 years in Noida Sector 18. He started selling tea later and settled in the city. He also owned a kiosk near the corporation bank.

Jha confirmed that his son Sonu will pay Rs 3.25 lakh per month as rent. Talking to NBT, he said apart from selling the regular tea, gutkha, cigarette and bidi, the family will also keep food items. His father says he has full confidence in his son that he will recover the cost and earn profit from his business that has become the talk of the town.

Sonu has a sister at home who is married. Sonu will take his father's legacy forward with the shop.

He said that Sonu out-bidded another person who agreed to pay Rs 3.15 lakh per month.

The auction took place on January 10. The base price of the kiosk was Rs 27,000 per month.

Apart from this, Sonu had also paid the rent of 14 months upfront -- this is around Rs 45 lakhs.

He has been allotted the coveted kiosk.