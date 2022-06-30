Udaipur Tailor murder: Noida Police arrest man for supporting Kanhaiya Lal's beheading

anhaiya Lal was brutally murdered on camera by two men (Representational)

The Noida police have arrested a man accused of supporting Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's beheading. The man has been identified as Ashif Khan, a resident of Chhaprauli village in Noida Sector 168. The man had allegedly shared a video of the crime on his Facebook account and commented in favour of Kanhaiya Lal's murder.

The Noida police have booked him under section 505(2) and 295A of the Indian Penal Code.

The police formed a team to nab the accused after receiving a complaint. He was arrested from the Expressway canal area.

He will be produced in court.

Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered on camera by two men over an allegedly objectionable Facebook post in support of the suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The accused posed as his customers and hacked him to death when he was taking their measurements.

A curfew has been imposed in the city to ward off any possibility of widespread violence.

The NIA, which is probing the case, has said the two accused had links to a Pakistan-based outfit.

With inputs from IANS