Noida Sector 151 Golf Course to be completed by December 2023, membership fee revealed

Noida Gold Course: A proposal in this regard will be presented to the CEO of the Noida Authority.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 01:46 PM IST

Noida Authority: The club will have a conference hall, gym, spa, luxury suites, guest rooms (File)

A new golf course is being constructed in Noida's Sector 151 A. This golf course will be completed by December 2023 which means nearly a year from now. According to reports, those who are getting themselves registered for the new golf course and are paying the membership fee upon selection can play gold on the old golf course situated at Noida's Sector 38 A. They will be able to avail all the facilities at the old golf course and won't have to wait for the construction of the new golf course. One condition for the offer is that the beneficiaries will have to furnish the entire amount at once.

Playing gold in Noida isn't for the middle class as a whopping fee would be exacted from those who want to avail the service. According to reports, at the new golf course, the general category people will have to pay Rs 10 lakh for membership and those in the reserved category will have to pay Rs three lakh.

So far, 700 people have completed the registration process and the authority has received Rs 23 crore in their accounts. This money will be used for the construction of the golf course. 40 percent work has been completed, and the authority is aiming to complete the process by 2023.

Inside the golf course, the authority is planning to build a club, a banquet hall and a park. A 9-acre heliport is also on the cards.

The club will have a conference hall, gym, spa, luxury suites, guest rooms, swimming pool, green area for organizing big events, billiards, hall tennis court and other facilities. The golf course under construction will be based on international standards of 18 holes.

A compound will be built on the golf course. 1000 meters of the wall has been built. The remaining 2000m will be built after resolving the ongoing land dispute, Dainik Jagran reported.

