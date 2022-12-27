Search icon
Noida Sector 142-Botanical Metro Station Aqua Line to have 8 stations, to pass over Mahamaya Flyover

Noida-Greater Noida Metro Station: The amended DPR will be sent to the UP government for approval.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 06:07 PM IST

Noida-Greater Noida Metro, Aqua Line: This link will help people travelling from Delhi and Haryana to Greater Noida.

Noida: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has finalised the route to link Sector 142 with the Botanical Garden Metro Station. The agency that manages the 30-km-long Noida-Greater Noida line, has decided to join Sector 142 with Botanical Garden directly. This line will be constructed on the old route whose detail project report (DPR) was prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in 2016. However, the authorities have asked NMRC to submit an amended DPR. 

The amended DPR will be sent to the UP government for approval. The old DPR had proposed to construct the new line along the service road of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway's green belt. It was to be a part of the Noida Metro's Aqua line.

According to the reports, the authorities will spend close to Rs 2826 crore on the project. Between Sector 142 and Botanical Garden, six new metro stations will be constructed. Near Sector 44, the Aqua line will pass over the Mahamaya Flyover. 

At one point, the Aqua Line will pass over the already existing Magenta Line. At this point, a new platform will be constructed. The metro rail may reach its highest point at this juncture.

The authorities expect that around 1.5 lakh passengers will travel daily after the construction of this line. In the future, this number can reach up to a million passengers. The way Noida Extension is expanding and developing, this completely appears plausible.

This link will help people travelling from Delhi and Haryana to Greater Noida. Earlier, people were forced to disembark and take a bus/auto to reach Sector 142. With this line, they would not be forced to get down at Sector 51 metro station for the Aqua Line. 

