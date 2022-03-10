Noida seat, UP Election Results 2022: BJP's Pankaj Singh wins as SP's Sunil Choudhary finishes second

As the counting of the votes for the Uttar Pradesh election results 2022 remains underway, BJP candidate Pankaj Singh has emerged victorious against Samajwadi Party's Sunil Choudhary. Similar to last year, BJP leader Pankaj Singh has won from the Noida seat, which falls in the Gautam Budh Nagar constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the recent vote count, Pankaj Singh has won from the Noida seat with a significant margin, with over 1 lakh votes to his name. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party candidate from Noida, Sunil Choudhary, has gotter around 26,000 votes in the seat.

As Pankaj Singh emerges victorious from the Noida seat once again, BJP candidate Atul Garg is leading in the Ghaziabad seat, while SP candidate Vishal Verma remains at the second place.

As per the current vote share, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is all set to form the government in Uttar Pradesh once again, with the mammoth's share of seats in its corner. The Samajwadi Party is expected to win around 145 seats by the end of the counting, while the BJP is set to win upwards of 255 seats out of the total 403.