Noida schools news: The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has asked all schools in the district to start classes from 9 am from Tuesday. The timings were revised because of cold weather conditions in the region, according to an official order on Monday. Separately, the administration has also ordered schools to switch to hybrid mode of teaching for students up to Class 5 due to pollution and the implementation of GRAP III restrictions.

The administration has also written to all government departments to enforce staggered work timings. "All the principals and headmasters of all the schools from Class 1 to Class 5 of District Gautam Buddh Nagar are directed to ensure that the classes are conducted in hybrid mode in compliance with the above instructions (of CAQM)," the order stated.

The Centre's air quality panel for Delhi-NCR Monday first invoked restrictive measures under GRAP stage 3 and later GRAP 4 as air quality turned severe due to unfavourable meteorological conditions. Noida's 24-hour average air quality index, recorded at 4 pm daily, stood at 323, while for Greater Noida it was 358 -- both "very poor".

In a letter to all local government departments, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma asked them to ensure compliance of GRAP guidelines. State government offices have been asked to keep work timings from 10 am to 5 pm, while offices of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities have been told to keep it from 9 am to 6 pm. Offices under the Nagar Palika Parishad and panchayats have been told to keep office timings from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm, according to the communique.

