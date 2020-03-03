Noida school shut as student's father test positive for coronavirus

A school in Noida was shut after it was reported that one of the parents of a student has been tested positive for coronavirus.

As the news broke, health authorities swung into action and initiated the process of fumigation to sanitise the place. All parents were asked to take their kids home from school.

Blood samples of five families have also been sent to Pune for examination. The school management has cancelled all the internal examinations, except class 10th and 12th board exams, till further notice.

Dr Anurag Bharghav, the Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Budh Nagar said that he reached the school after the department received the reports. "The school building is being sanitised and blood tests of five families have been sent for examination," the CMO said.

Bharghav also informed that five families had attended a birthday party hosted by the person who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Only after the party, the host found out that he was infected with the coronavirus.

The CMO has also asked people returning to India from foreign countries to report to the health ministry first.

On Monday, two positive cases were identified in India. While one was in Telangana, the other was in Delhi. It was the same Delhi patient who hosted the birthday party.

The global death toll due to the virus has crossed 3,000.