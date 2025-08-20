Noida School Holiday: Schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar to remain closed on August 21, here's why

The administration has directed schools to remain shut for the day to ensure the safety of schoolchildren and avoid inconvenience caused by road closures. Check details below.

Noida news: The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has announced a holiday for all schools in the district, including in Noida, on Thursday, 21 August, in view of the annual Guru Dronacharya Mela held at Dankaur in Greater Noida. The fair attracts large crowds and leads to traffic diversions in the area. Hence, to ensure the safety of schoolchildren and avoid inconvenience caused by road closures, the administration has directed schools to remain shut for the day.

Guru Dronacharya Fair

The Guru Dronacharya Fair is organised every year at the Guru Dronacharya temple, in honour of Guru Dronacharya. It is a major cultural event in the region, usually lasting around 10 days. The fair takes place in the premises of Shri Drona Natya Shala and features various programmes and competitions. Large gatherings are expected, leading to heavy traffic restrictions around Dankaur and nearby areas. The fair is generally held for 10 days.

Who was Guru Dronacharya?

Guru Dronacharya was the teacher of the Kauravas and the Pandavas during the Mahabharata period. He is one of the primary counsellors and warriors featured in the epic.

School holiday on August 27

Schools in Noida will also remain closed again next Wednesday, August 27, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.