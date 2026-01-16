FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Noida School Holiday: Govt extends winter vacation as cold wave intensifies, schools to reopen on...

The development comes in compliance with the directions of the district magistrate, considering the prevailing weather conditions, the order said. According to authorities, action would be initiated as per the rules against schools found in violation of the government order.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 16, 2026, 11:30 AM IST

Noida School Holiday: Govt extends winter vacation as cold wave intensifies, schools to reopen on...
The Uttar Pradesh authorities have announced a two-day holiday due to dense fog and cold weather conditions, with all Noida schools to remain closed till January 18, 2026. All schools up to Class 8 will remain closed from January 16 to 17, as per the latest notice issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Education Officer. 

Noida school holidays extended till January 18, 2026

Gautam Buddh Nagar Office of the District Basic Education Officer in its notification dated 16 January stated, “In view of the prevailing fog and cold weather conditions, all schools (from Nursery to Class 8) affiliated with all boards (CBSE/ICSE/IB, UP Board and others) operating in Gautam Buddh Nagar district will remain closed from January 16 to January 17, 2026. This order must be strictly followed.” Since 18 January is a Sunday, classes will resume from 19 January. However, the teachers and staff members need to report to school in accordance with the usual schedule.

“Teachers and staff of government/aided/private schools will report to school as usual," added the order, issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar.

The development comes in compliance with the directions of the district magistrate, considering the prevailing weather conditions, the order said. According to authorities, action would be initiated as per the rules against schools found in violation of the government order.   In view of the cold wave conditions, the education department had earlier extended the winter break for schools in the district till January 15. 

Also read: Noida school closure extended amid cold wave and dense fog; check details here

Noida authorities amid cold wave

Earlier, the district authorities announced the closure of all schools up to Standard 8 across the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh until January 15 amid a severe cold wave. According to an order issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Pawar, the decision has been taken in accordance with the directions of the district magistrate, news agency PTI reported. The order applies to all schools from Nursery class to Standard 8 affiliated to any education board operating in the district, including the Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE), ICSE, and the Uttar Pradesh state board. The directive, dated January 9, said that the instructions must be strictly followed by all institutions. 


 

