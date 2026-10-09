Noida's Jewar airport to be renamed as Narendra Modi International Airport, Yogi cabinet passes resolution

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28, 2026, the airport commenced commercial flight operations on June 15. The first commercial flight was operated by IndiGo from Lucknow, marking the beginning of passenger services.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the proposal to rename Jewar airport as 'Narendra Modi International Airport'. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, the Chief Minister also highlighted various initiatives connected to the state's heritage and cultural identity.

It has emerged as a key aviation infrastructure project for the National Capital Region (NCR) as it serves as the National Capital Region's second international airport.

"The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet is grateful to the Prime Minister for gifting the state the Noida International Airport at Jewar, which will be the largest airport in Uttar Pradesh and is set to become the country's largest aviation hub in the future. The Cabinet also approves a proposal to name the Noida International Airport 'Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar," said CM Yogi.

PM Modi inaugurated Noida International Airport on March 28

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28, 2026, the airport commenced commercial flight operations on June 15. The first commercial flight was operated by IndiGo from Lucknow, marking the beginning of passenger services.

Its launch is a significant milestone for aviation connectivity in western UP and the wider NCR.

The airport has been built by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a fully-owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, in partnership with the UP government and the Government of India under the PPP model.

About Noida International Airport

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, the first phase has one runway and one terminal, with an initial annual passenger handling capacity of about 12 million.

As per the master plan, the airport is set to be expanded to handle up to 70 million passengers per year in subsequent phases.

The airport is expected to boost connectivity for the NCR and western Uttar Pradesh, while complementing Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.Its proposed cargo infrastructure is also aimed at supporting freight movement, trade and logistics in the region.

In June this year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the commencement of commercial operations a historic moment for Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, western UP and the country's aviation sector.

Addressing the farmers who contributed land for the project, Adityanath said the airport's development was possible due to their cooperation and the government's efforts.He said he had set a 100-day deadline for officials to initiate land acquisition and that dialogue helped address the initial resistance from farmers.

The Chief Minister also spoke about development opportunities likely to emerge around Jewar, including cargo facilities, aircraft maintenance, skill development initiatives and educational and sports infrastructure.

CM Yogi said the airport would open up new opportunities for young people in aviation and allied sectors.