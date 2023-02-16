Noida's 1,40,000 cars under challan risk, danger for Ghaziabad and Greater Noida as well; details

Ghaziabad news: In Noida, 7 lakh cars are registered. (Representational)

Noida news: The people of Noida and Ghaziabad will have to be extra careful as the police of the two cities have launched a campaign wherein you may have to cough up a hefty fine. The UP police have may fine those without the HSRP number plates.

The UP police headquarters issued a direction to all the main districts of the state.

They had written a letter to the cities saying they would be required to run a campaign against the absence of the High Security Number Plates that are now mandatory by law.

The traffic department will exact a fine of Rs 5,000 on vehicles without these plates from February 16.

In Noida and Greater Noida, you will be charged even the second time if caught without the number plates.

In Noida, 7 lakh cars are registered. However, only 80 percent of the cars have these plates. This means around 1,40,000 vehicles could be challaned.

Most of these vehicles are from rural areas of Noida and Greater Noida.