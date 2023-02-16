Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Noida's 1,40,000 cars under challan risk, danger for Ghaziabad and Greater Noida as well; details

In Noida and Greater Noida, you will be charged even the second time if caught.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

Noida's 1,40,000 cars under challan risk, danger for Ghaziabad and Greater Noida as well; details
Ghaziabad news: In Noida, 7 lakh cars are registered. (Representational)

Noida news: The people of Noida and Ghaziabad will have to be extra careful as the police of the two cities have launched a campaign wherein you may have to cough up a hefty fine. The UP police have may fine those without the HSRP number plates.

The UP police headquarters issued a direction to all the main districts of the state.

They had written a letter to the cities saying they would be required to run a campaign against the absence of the High Security Number Plates that are now mandatory by law.

The traffic department will exact a fine of Rs 5,000 on vehicles without these plates from February 16.

In Noida and Greater Noida, you will be charged even the second time if caught without the number plates.

In Noida, 7 lakh cars are registered. However, only 80 percent of the cars have these plates. This means around 1,40,000 vehicles could be challaned.

Most of these vehicles are from rural areas of Noida and Greater Noida.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh-Nayanthara, Ranbir-Shraddha, Salman-Pooja, fresh onscreen pairs to watch out for in 2023
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 607 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.