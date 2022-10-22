Noida: 450 square metres residential plot goes for over Rs 1,000 crore

Noida (file photo)

A surprising auction has been seen in Noida in the housing scheme of the Noida Authority. In the residential plot scheme, a 450 square metres plot, whose price was kept at Rs 9.31 crore, has got a bid of more than Rs 1,000 crore, reports suggest. The officers of the authority are also surprised to see this. The residential plot is in Sector 44 of Noida.

This is the first time in the history of the housing scheme of the authority that the bid has been made several times more than the base price of the plot. Now, Noida Authority will get this bid checked.

In this housing scheme, Noida Authority is conducting an auction to buy 140 plots in Sector-31, 33, 34, 35, 43, 44, 47, 51, 52, 105, 108, 93B and 151. Under this scheme, plots ranging from 112 square meters to 532 square meters have been included for auction. The plots range from 450 square meters to 33,500 square meters.

The residential and industrial plot scheme of the authority was launched in Noida on 5 September. After applying, you will have to go through the process of e-auction. The application can be made in the newly developed area of Sector-151. After this, the rest of the plots are in old sectors. The last date for application was 26 September.