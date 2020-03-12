Headlines

India

Noida resident tests positive for coronavirus, 69 cases in India till now

The man works as a guide and came in contact with tourists from Italy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 12, 2020, 10:48 AM IST

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India reached 69 after a 35-year-old resident of Noida was tested positive for the infection. The patient is undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital, the Health Department informed.

Dr Anurag Bhargava, the Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar, said Delhi's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that the patient is infected with the virus. 

The man works as a guide and came in contact with tourists from Italy.

His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune two weeks ago but they are yet to be released. Samples of his family members have been sent for tests as well.

Meanwhile, fresh cases have emerged from several areas in the country taking the toll to 69.

India has suspended all visas till April 15 barring few exceptions as fears grow over coronavirus outbreak. This comes into effect on March 13, Friday at 1200 GMT. The exceptions are provided for diplomatic, official, UN/International Organizations, employment & project visas.

Visa-free travel facility granted to OCI cardholders has also been suspended till April 15, 2020, and come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13, 2020, at the port of departure.

For Indian nationals, the government has "strongly advised" to "avoid all non-essential travel abroad", according to the new travel advisory issued by the health ministry.  On their return, the advisory said, "they can be subjected to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days." 

