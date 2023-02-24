Search icon
Noida: Prostitution racket busted, four men held, seven women rescued

During the raid, police said they also seized 14 mobile phones, a Paytm scanner, Rs 1,900 in cash, among other items.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 08:51 AM IST

The Noida Police on Thursday said they have arrested four men and rescued seven women following a raid at a hotel where a prostitution racket was being run.

The hotel is located in sector 41 of the city and the raid was carried out by a joint team of the local sector 39 police station and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) late Wednesday night, they said.

The rescued women were allegedly forced into the flesh trade, according to police. "The police had received a tip-off last night about some unethical and illegal activities taking place at an OYO hotel in Sector 41 after which ACP Noida Zone 1 (Rajneesh Verma) was authorised and tasked with raiding the location leading to the rescue of seven women and arresting of four men from the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said.

"An FIR has been registered under the provisions of The Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act. A lot of objectionable items were also seized from the spot. The owner of the hotel and his staff have also been booked in the case," the officer said.

During the raid, police said they also seized 14 mobile phones, a Paytm scanner, Rs 1,900 in cash, among other items.

Those arrested from the spot have been identified as hotel staffers Gajendra Kumar, Alok Kumar Singh and Praveen Singh and the fourth accused Dharmendra Kumar Singh, a customer, the police said.

Two more people involved in the case, Sahil and his wife Shivani are absconding. Sahil, a resident of Delhi, had recently taken the hotel on lease, police said.

