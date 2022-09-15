Noida: Prateek Laurel society proposes fines of up to Rs 10,000 for dog owners if they...

The AOA of a housing society has proposed severe fines for pet owners who disobey the rules it has established regarding the use of elevators and common areas. This move adds to the raging debate on the efficacy of the current rules and efforts to replace them with strict ones formulated by condominium administrators.

The AOA of Prateek Laurel in Sector 120 recently sent out a notice informing residents that failure to follow its rules could result in fines of Rs 5,000 for a first offence and Rs 10,000 for a second or subsequent offence. The rules concern things like using only a service lift to take pets outside, using a leash and a muzzle when outside, carrying paper to scoop the poop as soon as possible, etc.

If the violations continue even after then, according to the AOA, a police report will be made.

The Greater Noida administration (GNIDA) intervened last week to stop the ATS Greens Paradiso society there from fining pet owners for similar violations and to warn it that RWAs and AOAs do not have the jurisdiction to do so. Additionally, it was stressed that everyone must adhere to the thorough Animal Welfare Board of India requirements.

However, when a few incidents of pets assaulting people in the elevator were recorded in the city in recent weeks, calls for stricter rules from a part of administrators and citizens resurfaced in several societies.

These have been condemned by pet owners and animal groups as being arbitrary, unlawful, and high-handed. However, to support their demand, condominium administrators have claimed safety concerns raised by tenants.

According to the AWBI recommendations published on February 26, 2015, tenants cannot be punished for allowing their pets to use the elevators. Pets may be leashed but not muzzled in public spaces, according to the rules.