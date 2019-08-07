Noida police busts fake set-top box racket, 2 including Chinese national arrested

Noida police has busted a racket in the city which sold fake set-top box, costing the government crores of rupees in taxes. The police arrested two men including a Chinese national in the case.

At least 70,000 set-top boxes which showed Pakistani TV channels and adult content against Indian broadcast rules have also been seized by the cops.

The level of the operation of '4 Muskman Electronics Pvt Ltd' can be gauged by the fact that a note counting machine was also recovered during the raids. It is alleged that the company illegally imported set-top boxes from China by labelling them computer parts to avoid paying customs duty.

The company then sold these fake set-top boxes across the country on cheap rates without printing any MRP on them. This way, the company avoided paying any GST on these products.

Tax officials have also started a probe against the company over allegations of tax avoidance.

These set-top boxes were then sold across the country without any MRP on them. The company was, as a result, also not paying any GST. Tax officials have now started a parallel probe and suspect massive tax evasions done by the company.

This business of selling fake set-top boxes is not only a violation of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) but is also a danger to national security. The set-top boxes, which were fitted with WiFi dongles, not only showed illegal content but also stole data of DTH companies.

The cops arrested the Chinese director of the company and an Indian employee in the raids. However, cops are yet to find out the mastermind of the entire operation.

Police exepcts that questioning of the two arrested men will bring out some facts in this regard.