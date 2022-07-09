Noida police bust illegal casino; 10 including 4 Nepalese nationals arrested

Image Credit: Twitter

In a statement released on Friday, the Noida police claimed to have dismantled an illegal casino that had been set up within a housing society apartment and to have detained 10 individuals, including Nepalese nationals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said the local Bisrakh police station was tipped off on Thursday night about illegal gambling at the society in Greater Noida (West).

“The casino was set up on Wednesday only. Bisrakh police station officials had got an input about some people visiting the casino today (Friday),” Chander said.

“A total of 10 people, including four women, were arrested from the spot. Over Rs 1 lakh cash and liquor bottles among other items were seized,” the officer said.

According to DCP Chander, two of the individuals responsible for establishing the casino have been located, but they are still at large. He also stated that actions were being taken to secure their swift capture.

Three decks of cards, two casino tables and 3,145 coins were also seized from the spot, the police said.

Casino operator Tarun Pratap Singh and Ravi, Shobhit Kumar, Shiva Bhagwan, Hritik, and Vibhor Sharma, all from Ghaziabad, were among those detained, according to the police.

Four Nepalase women, Riya, Cheeja Khadka, Shiva Thapa and Sunita, were also held from the spot, they added.

An FIR under provisions of the Public Gambling Act has been lodged at the Bisrakh police station and further legal proceedings are being carried out, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)