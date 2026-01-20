FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Vande Bharat sleeper train: Viral video shows discarded cups, wrappers inside newly launched Kolkata–Guwahati coaches, vlogger questions 'who is responisble?'

PhonePe gets SEBI nod for India's second-largest fintech IPO, to file updated DRHP soon

SARC Launches Davos Dialogue 2026 focusing on Capital, Deep Tech and Resilience

Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV

INDIA

Noida police arrest builder after techie Yuvraj Mehta's tragic death by drowning

On Tuesday, police in Noida announced they had arrested Abhay Kumar, one of the owners of Wishtown Planners Pvt Ltd. Police said they were on the lookout for the second owner, Manish Kumar. On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government had removed Noida Authority CEO M Lokesh over the incident.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 04:15 PM IST

Yuvraj Mehta was driving home from work when the fatal accident occurred.
    A builder has been arrested in connection with the death of 27-year-old techie Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned after his car plunged into a deep ditch filled with water. On Tuesday, police in Noida announced they had arrested Abhay Kumar, one of the owners of Wishtown Planners Pvt Ltd. Police said they were on the lookout for the second owner, Manish Kumar. On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government had removed Noida Authority chief executive officer (CEO) M Lokesh, and also ordered the setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case.

    The deep pit where Mehta's car fell had been dug in Noida's Sector 150 for the construction of a basement area for a mall in 2021. But it had been filled with water since the year after that. After Mehta's death, police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Wishtown Planners and Lotus Greens, based on a complaint filed by his father. But Lotus Greens later claimed that they had sold the project in 2019-2020 to Wishtown Planners and the Grihapravesh Group with the approval of the Noida Authority.

    The police action comes a day after the UP government removed M Lokesh, a 2005-batch IAS officer, as Noida Authority CEO. Meanwhile, the SIT has been asked to submit a report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath within five days of its formation. Earlier, the Noida Authority had terminated the services of a junior engineer and issued show-cause notices to other officials responsible for road and traffic-related works in Sector 150 and surrounding area.

    Late on Friday night, Mehta was returning home from work when his car collided with a drainage boundary wall and fell into the 70-feet-deep water-filled ditch. Mehta, who did not know swimming, managed to get out of his car, climbed atop its roof, and even called his father. After being alerted, the local police, along with teams from the fire brigade and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation, which lasted several hours. Mehta and his vehicle were pulled out of the ditch, but he was declared dead. His family and friends have alleged delay in the rescue efforts. Besides, the case has led to public anger, with residents blaming the authorities' negligence for Mehta's death. Locals have alleged that the area lacks basic safety measures, such as barricading, street lighting, mobile connectivity, and police patrolling.

