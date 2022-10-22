Noida: Police arrest 4 for secretly filming couples in Oyo rooms to extort money | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Representational image)

Four members of a gang were detained by Guatam Buddh Nagar police after they allegedly busted a gang that had been threatening couples by unlawfully filming their obscene videos at OYO hotels. The police claimed to have disbanded three distinct gangs in Noida and described the suspects as Vishnu Singh, Abdul Wahav, Pankaj Kumar, and Anurag Kumar.

According to the authorities, Vishnu and Abdul were involved in secretly filming couples in OYO rooms and used the threat of releasing the films to extort money from them. They threatened to use violence on the couples if they failed to pay.

At Noida's Phase 3 Police Station, a case has been lodged under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 386 (extortion by threat of serious bodily harm or death), and 506 (unlawful conduct) (criminal intimidation). Along with other computer-related items, the police also confiscated seven CPUs, 21 mobile phones, 22 ATM cards, and eleven laptops.

Pankaj spent Rs 15,000 to supply the SIM card and bank account that were used for the extortion. Pankaj committed this crime with his partner Saurabh, who is currently missing. According to media reports, he also gave Anurag a SIM card and a bank account.

Anurag had established fraudulent call centres to defraud victims under the guise of selling iPhones through internet marketplaces at a discount. Anurag used to manage three contact centres, according to the police, and had been doing this for close to two years. According to their estimates, he defrauded victims out of crores of rupees.

Saad Miya Khan, the ADCP for Central Noida, stated, "We had information that a person had recently stayed in a room with his female friend and a few days later, a video of their private moment was sent to him along with demands for money. The accused had booked the same room a few days before and had installed the camera. Whenever a couple was seen on the camera, they would profile them and send them their intimate videos on their social media accounts and phones."

