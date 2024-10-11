Noida Traffic Police have implemented diversions around Noida Stadium during Dussehra to manage increased traffic flow for Ramlila, Ravan Dahan, and idol immersion events.

To manage the increased traffic during the Dussehra celebrations, the Noida Traffic Police have put in place several diversions around Noida Stadium in Sector 21A. These diversions will start from 2 PM on Friday and will continue until the celebrations end on Saturday. The restrictions have been implemented to ensure smooth traffic flow during the Ramlila performances, Ravan Dahan, and idol immersion ceremonies.

Key Road Closures for Event Management

The Noida Police have announced that vehicles coming from sectors 12, 22, and 56 heading towards Stadium Chowk will face restrictions. Likewise, vehicles traveling from sectors 10 and 21 towards these areas will be diverted. The road from Stadium Chowk to Modi Mall, passing through sectors 8, 10, 11, and 12, will also be closed to manage traffic during the festivities.

Alternate Routes for Commuters

To handle the diversions, traffic will be rerouted from the U-turn at Sector 10-21 through Jalvayu Vihar Chowk and Nithari, allowing commuters to reach Sector 31-25 Chowk, NTPC, and Gijhod. Additionally, vehicles from the Sector 12-22-56 intersection will be directed through Sector 57 to reach Gijhod Chowk. These alternative routes have been set up to ensure that traffic moves smoothly without major disruptions.

Special Saturday Idol Immersion Restrictions

On Saturday, additional traffic diversions will be implemented for the idol immersion ceremonies in the Yamuna and Hindon rivers. These immersions will take place from 9 AM to 8 PM at several ghats, including Kalindi Kunj and Kulesra Ghat. Commuters should expect traffic management to be stricter during these times.

Changes on Expressway Routes

For those traveling from the Noida Expressway towards Delhi via the Kalindi Border, traffic will be diverted from the Charkha roundabout to Dalit Prerna Sthal. Alternative routes will be available through the DND Flyway and Chilla Road. Those traveling from Sector 37 to Kalindi Border will need to use Mahamaya Flyover, as per confirmation from DCP Prasad.

The Noida Traffic Police advise all commuters to plan their routes in advance to avoid any inconvenience during the two-day Dussehra celebrations.

